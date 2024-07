Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Chapman is 14-for-38 (.368) with four homers and 12 RBI over his last 10 contests. The third baseman put the Giants ahead with his fourth-inning solo shot and then added the RBI double for an insurance run in the sixth. Chapman's recent surge has him at a .245/.325/.426 slash line with 12 homers, 42 RBI, 56 runs scored, 23 doubles and seven stolen bases through 85 contests this season.