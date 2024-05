Chapman went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Chapman's swing is rounding into form -- he's got a homer in three straight games, and he's hitting .405 (17-for-42) with six walks during an 11-game on-base streak. The third baseman's blast Thursday sparked the Giants' eighth-inning rally. He's up to a .249/.313/.440 slash line with eight homers, 27 RBI, five stolen bases and 33 runs scored through 50 contests overall.