Yastrzemski returned from paternity leave Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yazstremski participated in early hitting Monday. While he isn't in Monday's lineup against the Dodgers, he is expected to be active, per Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Yazstremski played in the Giants' season opener Thursday against the Padres, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.