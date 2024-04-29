Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Yastrzemski has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 9-for-22 (.409) in that span. His two hitless contests in that span were games where he entered off the bench. The outfielder remains in a strong-side platoon role this year. He's slashing .236/.311/.345 with two homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases over 62 plate appearances while sharing right field with platoon partner Austin Slater.