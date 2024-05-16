Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Yastrzemski hopped on a hanging four-seamer from Elieser Hernandez in the bottom of the third and sent it into the stands to put the Giants up 2-0 and later added a single to give the outfielder his second consecutive multi-hit game. It marked Yastrzemski's fourth home run of the campaign and his second in the month of May, where he's still batting just .217. It also marked the first time this season in which he's strung together multiple hits in back-to-back contests.