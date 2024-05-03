Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Yastrzemski gave the Giants their first run with a third-inning solo shot. It was his third homer of the campaign, two of which have come over his past four contests. Yastrzemski has hit almost exclusively against right-handed hurlers this season -- he's logged just six at-bats against southpaws and was lifted for a pinch hitter against a lefty in the seventh inning Thursday despite his earlier long ball.