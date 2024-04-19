Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski stepped into the batter's box in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and delivered a two-RBI single off Kyle Nelson. It was just his second game of 2024 with an RBI as the outfielder has crawled to a .135/.238/.135 slash line through 14 games. He seems to be turning the corner on his sluggish start, going 4-for-17 (.235) over his last six appearances.