Yastrzemski is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Left-hander Patrick Corbin will be on the hill for the Nationals, so the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski is getting a day off. Austin Slater will replace Yastrzemski in right field and will bat leadoff.
