Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Rays are deploying left-hander Tyler Alexander as their primary pitcher out of the bullpen, so the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will begin Sunday's contest on the bench. With Yastrzemski taking a seat, the Giants will roll out an outfield of Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee and LaMonte Wade from left to right.