Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Rays are deploying left-hander Tyler Alexander as their primary pitcher out of the bullpen, so the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will begin Sunday's contest on the bench. With Yastrzemski taking a seat, the Giants will roll out an outfield of Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee and LaMonte Wade from left to right.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back from paternity leave•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not playing Friday vs. Padres•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Paternity list stint coming•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: DHing in spring debut•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Nursing shoulder impingement•