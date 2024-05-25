Avila (1-0) allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over two innings to earn the win Friday over the Mets.

Another big comeback from the Giants in the eighth inning put Avila in line for his first major-league win after he pitched the sixth and seventh. It's a positive moment in a season that's had few of them for the rookie right-hander. Avila has been scored on in all but one of his appearances, posting an 8.49 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings in a low-leverage role. He's filling the roster spot of Blake Snell (personal), who is expected to return from the paternity list early next week, at which point Avila is among the candidates to be optioned out.