The Giants released Avila (undisclosed) on Sunday.

Avila will cede his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster to right-hander Spencer Bivens, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento. Rather than designating Avila for assignment and waiting for the waiver process to play out, the Giants will part ways with the 26-year-old right-hander and allow him to get a head start on finding his next organization. Avila had posted an 8.49 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over his 11.2 innings with the Giants this season and hadn't performed much better for Sacramento (6.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP in 9.1 innings) before landing on the club's 7-day injured list May 31 with an unspecified injury.