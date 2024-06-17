Avila (undisclosed) was claimed off release waivers by the Orioles before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk and placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Avila was released by the Giants on Sunday, but it didn't take him long to find a new suitor. The right-hander has been out since May 31 while nursing an unspecified injury, but he will now account for the final slot on Baltimore's 40-man roster. Avila struggled to a 8.49 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in eight appearances with San Francisco, so he'll likely have to prove himself at Norfolk before the Orioles would potentially call him up to the majors down the road.