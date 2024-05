The Giants optioned Avila to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Avila will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to left-hander Blake Snell (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. The 26-year-old Avila has made eight relief appearances for the Giants this season, logging an 8.49 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 11.2 innings.