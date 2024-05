The Giants recalled Avila from Double-A Richmond on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Avila was optioned Wednesday but will return to the 26-man active roster one day later to replace lefty Blake Snell (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Manager Bob Melvin will have another relief option at his disposal while Avila is with the big club, but the 26-year-old will likely be sent to Triple-A Sacramento once Snell rejoins the team.