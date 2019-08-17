Sandoval (elbow) has not had any improvement with his elbow injury, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy provided a discouraging update on Sandoval's recovery following Saturday's game, saying that the 33-year-old's injury is not improving as he deals with right elbow inflammation that has kept him sidelined since Aug. 11. A timetable for his return has not yet been determined, but it wouldn't be surprising if Sandoval wasn't ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible given the update.