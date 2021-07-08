site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Returns from restricted list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sandoval (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list Thursday.
Sandoval was away from the team for the last two days for personal reasons. He'll return to his bench role, with reliever Jacob Webb getting optioned in a corresponding move.
