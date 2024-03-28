The Giants released Sandoval on Thursday.

Sandoval hasn't played in affiliated ball since 2021 but attempted to a stage a big-league comeback this spring for San Francisco, with whom he won three World Series titles and was a two-time All-Star. The 37-year-old was always viewed as a long shot to break camp with the big club, so he didn't do himself any favors by posting a .573 OPS over his 16 Cactus League games. According to MLB.com, Sandoval said he had no immediate plans to retire and would even be open to an assignment to Triple-A Sacramento to begin the season, but the Giants already have two other corner infielders with the affiliate in (Casey Schmitt and David Villar) who are in need of regular playing time. If Sandoval is serious about continuing his career, he may have to look into playing in a foreign league or the independent ranks.