Sandoval signed a contract with the Mexican League's Acereros De Monclava on Monday.
Sandoval managed to break camp with the Braves in 2021 and slashed .178/.302/.342 with four homers and 11 RBI in 60 games. He was traded to the Indians at the deadline in a deal that sent Eddie Rosario to Atlanta, and he was cut loose immediately after. It's unclear at this point whether Sandoval will get another shot in the MLB, but at the very least, he played well enough in the Venezuelan Winter League to earn a contract for the upcoming Mexican League season. Sandoval went 8-for-24 with a home run, two RBI and two walks in six games.