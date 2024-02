Sandoval signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Saturday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Sandoval hasn't played in the majors since 2021, but the 37-year-old will attempt a comeback after spending the last two seasons in Mexico and Dubai. His odds of making the big-league roster are low, but perhaps the Giants add him to their bench later in the year as a farewell to a player who has spent 11 seasons with the team.