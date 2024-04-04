Bailey went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Bailey accounted for two of San Francisco's five hits in the contest, and he produced the team's first run with his solo shot in the third inning. The backstop has collected multiple hits in three of his five games so far and is slashing .375/.444/.563 through 19 plate appearances. Bailey is locked in as the Giants' primary backstop, but he'll need to show a longer run of offensive success to make more than a ripple in fantasy circles after he slashed just .233/.285/.359 with a 28.3 percent strikeout rate over 353 plate appearances as a rookie last year.