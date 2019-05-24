Moronta took the loss after giving up a run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over two innings against the Braves on Thursday.

Moronta was tasked with holding off a powerful Braves' lineup in extras, but he ultimately fell short. The four punchouts were surprisingly not the flamethrower's highest total of the season, as he struck out a career-high five batters on Opening Day. Moronta has hit a bit of a rough patch over his last five outings (8.59 ERA), but part of that can be attributed to manager Bruce Bochy asking him to go more than one inning in three of his last four appearances. The 26-year-old owns a modest 3.86 ERA through 23.1 innings.