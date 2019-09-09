Moronta will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Moronta was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder at the beginning of September, and surgery -- which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles -- was deemed necessary after further evaluation. While the Giants have yet to provide a timetable for Moronta's return, there's a chance the procedure could keep him sidelined for most, if not all of the 2020 season, per Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News.