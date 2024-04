Hjelle (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A San Jose on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Hjelle is slated for one relief inning in what will be his first game appearance since he was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow back in early March. The Giants likely want to build Hjelle up for a long relief role, so he figures to require a handful of rehab appearances.