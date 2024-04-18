Hjelle made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento, striking out two while allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.

Hjelle was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Opening Day due to a mild right elbow strain, but he appears to be bouncing back from the injury well based on how he's fared on his rehab assignment thus far. Between stops with Sacramento and Single-A San Jose, Hjelle has permitted two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings. Hjelle seems to be preparing for a relief role with the Giants once he returns from the IL, though if San Francisco elects to option him to Sacramento upon his activation, he could get stretched back out to start.