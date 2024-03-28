The Giants placed Hjelle (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Hjelle has resumed throwing off the mound since being shut down earlier this month with a mild right elbow sprain, but he's still likely to face an uphill battle to make it back from the 15-day injured list April 9 when first eligible. At this stage, Alex Cobb (hip) seems to be ahead of Hjelle in his throwing progression, as Cobb threw 40 pitches in a minor-league spring training game last weekend. If Cobb beats Hjelle back from the IL, the latter would likely have to settle for a long-relief role or a rotation spot at Triple-A Sacramento upon being activated.