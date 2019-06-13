Giants' Shaun Anderson: Picks up second win
Anderson (2-1) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Padres to two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six through six innings of work.
In his first career start against the Padres, Anderson gave up a run in the third inning off an RBI double to Eric Hosmer, then another run in the fifth with a leadoff walk and a RBI groundout. Otherwise, the right-hander produced a solid outing to pick up his second career win and third consecutive quality start. While he's not expected to make any major impact on the Giants' rotation, he has secured a spot for now and will look to continue improving upon a 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through six starts. Next, Anderson will gear up for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
