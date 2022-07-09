Anderson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Anderson was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, but he'll remain in the organization. He's made 15 appearances (six starts) in the minors this year and has posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 48.2 innings.
