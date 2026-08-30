Anderson (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday.

Anderson was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation Aug. 10, and he has now fully recovered. The 31-year-old will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll either report to Triple-A Salt Lake or become a free agent. Anderson has posted an inflated 7.65 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 20 innings in 12 appearances with the Angels this season, making it unlikely another team will take a chance on him down the stretch.