Shaun Anderson: Headed for free agency

Anderson elected free agency Sunday after clearing waivers.

Anderson was dropped from the Angels' 40-man roster Friday for the second time this season, and after going unclaimed, he'll once again elect to test his options on the open market. The 31-year-old righty could end up finding his way back to the Angels on a minor-league deal, in which case he would likely fill a swingman role at Triple-A Salt Lake. Before his brief stint in the big leagues earlier this month, Anderson had logged a 4.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 23 innings over seven appearances (four starts) with Salt Lake.