Anderson elected free agency Tuesday, per Triple-A Buffalo's official site.
Anderson appeared in only one game with Toronto in 2022 and spent the rest of the campaign with Buffalo. He posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 91 innings at Triple-A, so he could be in line for a minor-league deal this offseason.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Clears waivers•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Demoted Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Sent packing from big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Shaun Anderson: Impressing at minor-league camp•