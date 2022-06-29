The Blue Jays optioned Anderson to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
The right-hander was sent back to the minors to create an opening on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for veteran Sergio Romo, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto. Anderson made one relief appearance following his call-up Monday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over one inning.
