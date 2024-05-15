The Rangers selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesdday.

He'll make his return to the big leagues for the first time since the 2022 season, when he made a one-inning relief appearance for Toronto. After spending the 2023 campaign overseas in Korea, Anderson returned stateside and signed a minor-league deal with Texas in April. He had been working as a starter for Round Rock prior to his promotion, turning in a 2.53 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while striking out 22 over 21.1 innings. Anderson will operate as a long-relief option initially, but he could be called upon to join the rotation if Nathan Eovaldi (groin) isn't ready to return from the 15-day injured list by the time the Rangers next require a fifth starter May 25 in Minnesota.