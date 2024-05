The Rangers designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.

He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to right-hander Gerson Garabito, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Twins. After being called up from Round Rock on May 15, Anderson proceeded to make a pair of relief appearances for the Rangers, giving up two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings.