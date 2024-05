The Rangers traded Anderson to the Marlins on Thursday in exchange for cash, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson was DFA'd by Texas on Sunday, but his move to Miami will put him back on a 40-man roster. The 29-year-old righty still has a minor-league option remaining, so it's likely he moves back and forth between Miami and Triple-A Jacksonville according to the Marlins' pitching needs. Woo-suk Go was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.