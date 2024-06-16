The Marlins optioned Anderson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Miami sent Anderson back to Triple-A just one day after he was called up from Jacksonville to make a spot start in the series opener versus the Nationals. The 29-year-old lasted just two innings in the Marlins' 8-1 loss, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits. The Marlins will still need to fill the vacant No. 5 spot in their rotation Wednesday versus the Cardinals, but the team called up Kent Emanuel from Triple-A to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen in the meantime.