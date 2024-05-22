Estrada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Estrada has two homers and eight RBI while batting .333 (7-for-21) over his last five games. The second baseman is up to a .250/.275/.444 slash line with eight homers, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and one stolen base through 48 contests. He's easily on pace to surpass the 14 homers he hit in each of the last two years, though his increased power has come with the small price of less contact and slightly poorer plate discipline -- he's posted a 3.2 percent walk rate, his lowest in four years as a Giant.