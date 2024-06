Estrada is considered day-to-day after jamming his thumb during Friday's game against the Yankees, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Saturday's absence from the lineup is more than just a day off for the second baseman, who picked up a minor thumb injury in the series opener against New York. Estrada was deemed day-to-day and won't have the benefit of a team-wide rest day until Thursday. If Estrada is forced to miss more time, Brett Wisely would likely fill the gap at second.