The Orioles released Estrada on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore brought Estrada aboard on a minor-league deal to add depth to the infield when Jordan Westburg (elbow) got hurt early in spring training, but the former didn't make enough of an impression in camp to push his way on to the Opening Day roster. With Estrada out of the mix, Jeremiah Jackson, Weston Wilson and Bryan Ramos appear to be the remaining candidates for the Orioles' final bench spot. Rather than reporting to Triple-A Norfolk with the hope of earning a call-up to Baltimore at some point, Estrada will seek out an opportunity in another organization.