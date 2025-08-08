The Rockies transferred Estrada (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Estrada strained his right hamstring during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was placed on the 10-day injured list one day later, and his move to the 60-day IL means Estrada will not play for the rest of the season. He will end the year with a .253/.285/.370 slash line with one steal, nine doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI across 165 plate appearances. Adael Amador and Aaron Schunk figure to see more starts at the keystone with Estrada sidelined.