Estrada was pulled from Tuesday's game versus Toronto with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Estrada awkwardly stepped on first base while trying to beat out a double play in the sixth inning, and he appeared to be grabbing at his right hamstring as he went down. With Orlando Arcia (undisclosed) also exiting with an injury Tuesday and Ryan Ritter (finger) already on the injured list, the Rockies may need to turn to their minor-league depth for infield help if Estrada's injury forces him to miss any amount of time.