Estrada (hamstring) cleared waivers Thursday and elected to become a free agent.

Estrada was placed on waivers after the Rockies declined to pick up his $7 million mutual option for 2025. Numerous injuries limited the 29-year-old infielder to playing just 39 MLB games in 2025, during which he slashed .253/.285/.370 across 165 plate appearances. He could still receive some interest in the open market, though his injury history and poor offensive performance may limit his options.