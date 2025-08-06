The Rockies placed Estrada on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain.

Estrada will head to the IL for the third time this season, after he was previously shut down due to a fractured right wrist and a sprained right thumb. The infielder suffered his latest injury while running out a grounder in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays and was spotted using crutches to move about the clubhouse after the game, per MLB.com. Colorado recalled Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move, and he'll replace Estrada in the starting nine at second base in Wednesday's series finale with Toronto, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.