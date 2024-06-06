Estrada went 3-for-6 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Estrada missed three games with a jammed thumb to begin June, but he's been strong at the plate on both sides of that minor injury. This was his fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games. The second baseman is up to a .250/.282/.417 slash line with eight home runs, one stolen base, 32 RBI and 33 runs scored over 59 contests this season. The Giants' lineup has been in flux for much of the year due to numerous injuries, but Estrada's been a near-constant presence even amid his early struggles.