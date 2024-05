Estrada went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies.

Estrada has found some consistency in May, going 7-for-17 (.412) over the first four games of the month. He's added two doubles and four RBI in that short stretch. He started slow, but the second baseman is now up to a respectable .254/.270/.426 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base, seven doubles and one triple over 126 plate appearances.