The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Though he'll be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for injured starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), Beck won't necessarily be the Giants' first choice to fill the opening in the rotation. Sean Manaea tossed 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen after DeSclafani's early exit in Saturday's 3-2 win over Boston and thus profiles as the most logical candidate to enter the rotation when a fifth starter is next needed Thursday versus Arizona. Since Manaea won't be available for a few days, however, Beck will give the Giants some extra coverage in the bullpen in the meantime.