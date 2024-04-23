Beck (arm) isn't expected to be cleared to resume throwing until May, MLB.com reports.

Beck has been on the injured list all season after he underwent surgery March 4 to address an aneurysm in his upper right arm. Though he's been cleared to increase the extent of his conditioning work nearly two months since having the procedure, Beck still isn't able to play catch. He's due for a follow-up appointment with a vascular specialist May 1, after which he may be cleared to start a throwing progression. The Giants aren't anticipating Beck making his return from the 60-day IL until after the All-Star break.