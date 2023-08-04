Beck (3-0) earned the win in Thursday's 1-0 victory over the Diamondbacks. He allowed two hits without walking a batter while striking out three over four scoreless innings.

Beck turned in a solid bulk-relief outing, blanking the Arizona offense for four innings after Scott Alexander worked as the opener for San Francisco. The 27-year-old rookie has pitched well in his last six appearances for the big-league ballclub, posting a sterling 0.60 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 11.1 innings during that span.