The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Beck has been solid out of the bullpen for the Giants this season with a 3.06 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 50 innings, but he'll return to the minors to clear a spot on the roster for Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder). As long as Beck keeps performing as well as he has been, there's a good chance he returns to San Francisco later this summer.