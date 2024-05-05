Naylor went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 7-1 victory against the Angels.

The contest was relatively close heading into the bottom of the sixth frame, as Cleveland held a narrow 3-1 lead. However, Angels starter Reid Detmers walked three batters in the inning, and Naylor made him pay for the wildness by crushing a two-out grand slam. The homer nearly doubled Naylor's season RBI total from five to nine, and it snapped a 15-game stretch without a long ball. Aside from Saturday's big blast, it's been a pretty rough season for the backstop, as he's slashing just .183/.280/.305 with a massive 38.7 percent strikeout rate through 93 plate appearances.