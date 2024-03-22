Freeman will be on the Guardians' Opening Day roster, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports Friday.

Freeman's defensive versatility likely played a big part in making the roster, as he hit a modest .286 with a .784 OPS over 11 Cactus League games. The 24-year-old provides cover around the infield and also saw ample playing time in center field during spring training. Center is one of the weak spots in the Guardians' lineup, which has already seen Myles Straw waived and unlikely to make the major-league roster. The left-handed Estevan Florial and right-handed Ramon Laureano could also see time in center -- Freeman also bats right, so a favorable platoon situation is unlikely.